Energy
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complementary feed for dogs: moderate or intense activity.
Stærðir í boði
Hver er réttur skammtur?
50g
30 x 50g
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Energy booster
Contains a high level of short-chain fatty acids that contribute to a rapidly available, high level of energy in order to support the activity and performance of dogs.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a tailor-made blend of antioxidants (vitamins E, lutein, beta-carotene) to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activities.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition rice, animal fats, copra oil, wheat gluten*, vegetable protein isolate*, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26500 IU, Vitamin E: 700 IU, Vitamin D3: 1400 IU - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 27.0% - Fat content: 36.0% - Crude ash: 3.9% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Per kg: lutein: 17.0 mg - beta-carotene: 2.5 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|Normal activity
|High activity
|Dog's weight
|Pouch
|-
|<25kg
|1
|2
|>25kg
|1
|3