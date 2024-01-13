Energy

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complementary feed for dogs: moderate or intense activity.

Stærðir í boði

50g

30 x 50g

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Energy booster

Contains a high level of short-chain fatty acids that contribute to a rapidly available, high level of energy in order to support the activity and performance of dogs.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a tailor-made blend of antioxidants (vitamins E, lutein, beta-carotene) to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activities.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR