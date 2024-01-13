Mini Dermacomfort
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.
Stærðir í boði
50g
1kg
3kg
8kg
Proven results
Healthy skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog? You can help protect your dog’s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|27 g (2/8 cup)
|31 g (2/8 cup)
|3 kg
|54 g (4/8 cup)
|63 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|91 g (7/8 cup)
|105 g (1 cup)
|120 g (1+1/8 cups)
|10 kg
|133 g (1+2/8 cups)
|154 g (1+3/8 cups)
|175 g (1+5/8 cups)