Sporting Life Energy 4300
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with long periods of sustained activity.
Stærðir í boði
1kg
15kg
Continual energy
Contains balanced levels of carbohydrates (28 %) and fatty acids (21 %). Carbohydrates provide energy that can be used quickly from the early stage of physical effort whereas fatty acids are used gradually over the exercise period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs with long periods of effort.
Sustained performance
Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants tailor-made to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activity.
Muscle condition
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles and protein turnover. With a protein content of Energy 4300 contributes to maintaining muscle mass and blood capacity to deliver oxygen to muscles.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Grams / day
|5
|103 - 162
|10
|172 - 273
|15
|234 - 370
|20
|290 - 460
|30
|393 - 623
|40
|488 - 773
|55
|620 - 981