Sporting Life Energy 4800

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.

Stærðir í boði

1kg

3kg

13kg

20kg

KOSTIR

Extended energy

Contains a high level of fatty acids (30%) to provide a large amount of energy that can be used gradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.

Sustained performance

Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants tailor-made to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activity.

Muscle condition

Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles and protein turnover. With a protein content of 32%, Energy 4800 contributes to maintaining muscle mass and blood capacity to deliver oxygen to muscles.

