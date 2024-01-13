Sporting Life Energy 4800
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
Stærðir í boði
1kg
3kg
13kg
20kg
Extended energy
Contains a high level of fatty acids (30%) to provide a large amount of energy that can be used gradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
Sustained performance
Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants tailor-made to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activity.
Muscle condition
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles and protein turnover. With a protein content of 32%, Energy 4800 contributes to maintaining muscle mass and blood capacity to deliver oxygen to muscles.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Grams / day
|5
|146 - 194
|10
|245 - 327
|15
|332 - 443
|20
|412 - 550
|30
|559 - 745
|40
|693 - 924
|55
|880 - 1174