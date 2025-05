SHN X-Small Adult

SAMSETNING

Innihald: Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, wheat, maize flour, maize gluten, wheat gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals (including pentasodium triphosphate (0.35%)), psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of EPA and DHA).