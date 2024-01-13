Diabetic
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, tapioca, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, minerals, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 125 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 37.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Starch: 19.1% - Total sugars: 0.55% - Essential fatty acids: 2.07%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Dog's weight
|2 kg
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|4 kg
|103
|1+1/8
|90
|1
|78
|7/8
|6 kg
|139
|1+4/8
|122
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|172
|1+7/8
|152
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|10 kg
|204
|2+2/8
|179
|1+7/8
|155
|1+5/8
|15 kg
|276
|3
|243
|2+5
|210
|2+2/8
|20 kg
|343
|3+6/8
|302
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|25 kg
|405
|4+3/8
|357
|3+7/8
|308
|3+3/8
|30 kg
|465
|5
|409
|4+3/8
|353
|3+7/8
|35 kg
|522
|5+5/8
|459
|5
|397
|4+2/8
|40 kg
|577
|6+2/8
|508
|5+4/8
|438
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|682
|7+3/8
|600
|6+4/8
|518
|5+5/8
|60 kg
|782
|8+4/8
|688
|7+4/8
|594
|6+3/8
|70 kg
|878
|9+4/8
|772
|8+3/8
|667
|7+2/8
|80 kg
|970
|10+4/8
|854
|9+2/8
|737
|8