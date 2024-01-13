Diabetic

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

1.5kg

7kg

12kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR