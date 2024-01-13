Gastro Intestinal

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for dogs.

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security.

High energy

The high energy density responds to the dog's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food givne par meal, thus decreasing the digestive worlkload. It also helps promote weight regain during a convalescence period.

High palatability

Dogs suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR