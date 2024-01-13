Gastro Intestinal
Blautfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Stærðir í boði
1 x 200g
1 x 400g
1 x 420g
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
High energy
Adequate energy content to meet the needs of adult dogs without overloading the stomach.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 380 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.35 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 21 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 6.5% - Crude ash: 2% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 75% - Metabolisable energy: 1088 kcal/kg - Sodium: 0.09% - Potassium: 0.26% - Omega 6 essential fatty acids: 0.95% and Omega 3 essential fatty acids (EPA/DHA): 0.08%.
Feeding instructions: see chart. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Can 400 g
|Can 200 g
|(g / day)
|Can 400g
|Can 200g
|(g / day)
|Can 400g
|Can 200g
|2kg
|193
|1/2
|1
|170
|1/2
|3/4
|147
|1/4
|3/4
|3kg
|262
|3/4
|1 1/4
|230
|1/2
|1 1/4
|199
|1/2
|1
|4 kg
|325
|3/4
|1 3/4
|286
|3/4
|1 1/2
|247
|1/2
|1 1/4
|5kg
|384
|1
|2
|338
|3/4
|1 3/4
|292
|3/4
|1 1/2
|6 kg
|440
|1
|2 1/4
|388
|1
|2
|335
|3/4
|1 3/4
|7kg
|494
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|435
|1
|2 1/4
|376
|1
|2
|8 kg
|547
|1 1/4
|2 3/4
|481
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|415
|1
|2
|9kg
|597
|1 1/2
|3
|525
|1 1/4
|2 3/4
|454
|1
|2 1/4
|10 kg
|646
|1 1/2
|3 1/4
|569
|1 1/2
|2 3/4
|491
|1 1/4
|2 1/2
|15 kg
|876
|2 1/4
|-
|771
|2
|-
|666
|1 1/2
|-
|20 kg
|1 087
|2 3/4
|-
|956
|2 1/4
|-
|826
|2
|-
|25 kg
|1 285
|3 1/4
|-
|1 130
|2 3/4
|-
|976
|2 1/2
|-
|30 kg
|1 473
|3 1/2
|-
|1 296
|3 1/4
|-
|1 119
|2 3/4
|-
|35 kg
|1 653
|4
|-
|1 455
|3 1/2
|-
|1 256
|3
|-
|40 kg
|1 827
|4 1/2
|-
|1 608
|4
|-
|1 389
|3 1/2
|-
|45 kg
|1 996
|5
|-
|1 757
|4 1/2
|-
|1 517
|3 3/4
|-
|50 kg
|2 160
|5 1/2
|-
|1 901
|4 3/4
|-
|1 642
|4
|-
|60 kg
|2 477
|6 1/4
|-
|2 180
|5 1/2
|-
|1 882
|4 3/4
|-
|70 kg
|2 780
|7
|-
|2 447
|6
|-
|2 113
|5 1/4
|-
|80 kg
|3 073
|7 3/4
|-
|2 704
|6 3/4
|-
|2 336
|6
|-