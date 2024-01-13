Fibre Response
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete feed for adult dogs
Stærðir í boði
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
High fibre
High fibre content to address fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: rice, vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, maize gluten, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), egg powder, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11300 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - EPA/DHA: 3 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|132 g
|1 cup + 4/8 cup
|116 g
|1 cup + 2/8 cup
|100 g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|222 g
|2 cup + 4/8 cup
|195 g
|2 cup + 2/8 cup
|169 g
|1 cup + 7/8 cup
|15 kg
|301 g
|3 cup + 3/8 cup
|265 g
|3 cup
|228 g
|2 cup + 5/8 cup
|20 kg
|373 g
|4 cup + 2/8 cup
|328 g
|3 cup + 6/8 cup
|284 g
|3 cup + 2/8 cup
|30 kg
|506 g
|5 cup + 6/8 cup
|445 g
|5 cup
|384 g
|4 cup + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|627 g
|7 cup
|552 g
|6 cup + 2/8 cup
|477 g
|5 cup + 3/8 cup
|50 kg
|742 g
|8 cup + 3/8 cup
|653 g
|7 cup + 3/8 cup
|564 g
|6 cup + 3/8 cup
|60 kg
|850 g
|9 cup + 5/8 cup
|748 g
|8 cup + 3/8 cup
|646 g
|7 cup + 2/8 cup
|70 kg
|955 g
|10 cup + 6/8 cup
|840 g
|9 cup + 4/8 cup
|725 g
|8 cup + 1/8 cup
|80 kg
|1 055 g
|11 cup + 7/8 cup
|929 g
|10 cup + 4/8 cup
|802 g
|9 cup