Fibre Response

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

High fibre

High fibre content to address fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR