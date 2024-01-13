Gastro Intestinal Low Fat
Complete dietetic feed for dogs
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Low fat
A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis.
Low fibre
Low level of soluble fibres to help limit colic fermentations. Low level of insoluble fibre to avoid energy dilution and limit possibly negative impact on palatability in a low fat diet.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
Composition: rice, dehydrated poultry meat, wheat, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, yeasts, animal fats, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11700 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 186 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 22% - Fat content: 7% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 1.7% - Per kg: Essential fatty acids: 14 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 2.5 g.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|2 kg
|54 g
|6/8 cup
|46 g
|5/8 cup
|39 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|90 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|78 g
|1 cup
|65 g
|7/8 cup
|6 kg
|122 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|105 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|89 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|8 kg
|151 g
|2 cups
|131 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|110 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|10 kg
|179 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|155 g
|2 cups
|130 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|15 kg
|243 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|210 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|176 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|20 kg
|301 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|260 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|219 g
|2 + 7/8 cup
|25 kg
|356 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|307 g
|4 cups
|259 g
|3 + 3/8 cup
|30 kg
|408 g
|5 + 3/8 cup
|352 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|297 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|35 kg
|458 g
|6 cups
|396 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|333 g
|4 + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|506 g
|6 + 5/8 cup
|437 g
|5 + 6/8 cup
|368 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|50 kg
|598 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|517 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|435 g
|5 + 5/8 cup
|60 kg
|686 g
|8 + 7/8 cup
|593 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|499 g
|6 + 4/8 cup
|70 kg
|770 g
|10 cups
|665 g
|8 + 5/8 cup
|560 g
|7 + 2/8 cup
|80 kg
|851 g
|11 + 1/8 cup
|735 g
|9 + 5/8 cup
|619 g
|8 cups