Hepatic

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Stærðir í boði

50g

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Vegetable protein

Vegetable protein which is better assimilated by dogs with liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

High energy

Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR