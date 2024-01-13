Hepatic
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Stærðir í boði
50g
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Vegetable protein
Vegetable protein which is better assimilated by dogs with liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
High energy
Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: rice, maize, animal fats, soya protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11600 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 115 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 53 mg, E6 (Zinc): 212 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.38 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 16% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 2% - Essential fatty acids: 43 g/kg - Total copper: 5 mg/kg - Sodium: 0.2% - Potassium: 0.9% - Metabolisable energy: 4043 kcal/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|(g)
|cup*
|2 kg
|54 g
|6/8 cup
|47 g
|5/8 cup
|41 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|91 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|80 g
|1 cup
|69 g
|7/8 cup
|5 kg
|107 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|94 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|81 g
|1 cup
|6 kg
|123 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|108 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|93 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|8 kg
|152 g
|2 cup
|134 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|116 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|10 kg
|180 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|158 g
|2 cup
|137 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|15 kg
|244 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|215 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|185 g
|2 + 3/8 cup
|20 kg
|303 g
|4 cup
|266 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|230 g
|3 cup
|25 kg
|358 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|315 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|272 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|30 kg
|410 g
|5 + 3/8 cup
|361 g
|4 + 6/8 cup
|312 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|35 kg
|460 g
|6 cup
|405 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|350 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|40 kg
|509 g
|6 + 5/8 cup
|448 g
|5 + 7/8 cup
|387 g
|5 cup
|50 kg
|602 g
|7 + 7/8 cup
|530 g
|6 + 7/8 cup
|457 g
|6 cup
|60 kg
|690 g
|9 cup
|607 g
|7 + 7/8 cup
|524 g
|6+ 7/8 cup
|70 kg
|774 g
|10 + 1/8 cup
|682 g
|8 + 7/8 cup
|589 g
|7+ 5/8 cup
|80 kg
|856 g
|11 + 1/8 cup
|753 g
|9 + 6/8 cup
|651 g
|8+ 4/8 cup