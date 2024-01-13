Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

7kg

14kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Digestive health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR