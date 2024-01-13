Hypoallergenic

Blautfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Stærðir í boði

1 x 200g

1 x 400g

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR