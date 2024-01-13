Hypoallergenic
Blautfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Stærðir í boði
1 x 200g
1 x 400g
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: pea starch, hydrolysed soya protein concentrate, sunflower oil refined, poultry by-products, powdercellulose, minerals, crude lecithins, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Selected sources of protein: hydrolysed soya protein concentrate, hydrolysed poultry by-products. Selected source of carbohydrate: pea starch.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 3500 IU, Vitamin D3: 300 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 1 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 15 mg, E6 (Zinc): 36 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.4% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 74.0% - EPA and DHA: 0.12% - Essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 1.4%.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2kg
|198
|2/4
|175
|2/4
|151
|2/4
|4kg
|334
|3/4
|294
|3/4
|253
|3/4
|6kg
|452
|1 + 1/4
|398
|1
|344
|3/4
|8kg
|561
|1 + 2/4
|494
|1 + 1/4
|426
|1
|10kg
|663
|1 + 3/4
|584
|1 + 2/4
|504
|1 + 1/4
|15kg
|899
|2 + 1/4
|791
|2
|683
|1 + 3/4
|20kg
|1115
|2 + 3/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|848
|2
|25kg
|1318
|3 + 1/4
|1160
|3
|1002
|2 + 2/4
|30kg
|1512
|3 + 3/4
|1330
|3 + 1/4
|1149
|2 + 3/4
|35kg
|1697
|3 + 1/4
|1493
|3 + 3/4
|1290
|3 + 1/4
|40kg
|1876
|4 + 3/4
|1651
|4 + 1/4
|1425
|3 + 2/4
|45kg
|2049
|5
|1803
|4 + 2/4
|1557
|4
|50kg
|2217
|5 + 1/4
|1951
|5
|1685
|4 + 1/4
|55kg
|2382
|6
|2096
|5 + 1/4
|1810
|4 + 2/4
|60kg
|2542
|6 + 1/4
|2237
|5 + 2/4
|1932
|4 + 3/4
|70kg
|2854
|7 + 1/4
|2511
|6 + 1/4
|2169
|5 + 2/4
|80kg
|3154
|8
|2776
|7
|2397
|6