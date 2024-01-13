Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Stærðir í boði
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Moderate phosphorus
A moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. Carbohydrate source: rice.
Additives(per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 41 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 153 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.7% - Crude fibres: 1.1%. Per kg: essential fatty acid (Linoleic acid): 31.0 g - Phosphorus: 6.0 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 100 - Crude fibre (max) 21 - Crude ash (max) 74.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Weight of dog
|Normal
|cup
|Overweight
|cup
|2 kg
|43 g
|4/8
|36 g
|3/8
|4 kg
|72 g
|7/8
|61 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|98 g
|1+1/8
|82 g
|7/8
|8 kg
|121 g
|1+3/8
|102 g
|1+1/8
|10 kg
|143 g
|1+5/8
|121 g
|1+3/8
|15 kg
|194 g
|2+2/8
|163 g
|1+7/8
|20 kg
|241 g
|2+6/8
|203 g
|2+3/8
|25 kg
|285 g
|3+2/8
|240 g
|2+6/8
|30 kg
|326 g
|3+6/8
|275 g
|3+1/8
|35 kg
|366 g
|4+1/8
|308 g
|3+4/8
|40 kg
|405 g
|4+5/8
|341 g
|3+7/8
|45 kg
|442 g
|5
|372 g
|4+2/8
|50 kg
|479 g
|5+4/8
|403 g
|4+5/8
|55 kg
|514 g
|5+7/8
|433 g
|5
|60 kg
|549 g
|6+2/8
|462 g
|5+2/8
|70 kg
|616 g
|7
|519 g
|5+7/8
|80 kg
|681 g
|7+6/8
|573 g
|6+4/8