Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

1kg

3.5kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

Finndu verslun
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
KOSTIR

Hydrolysed protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Dental health

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR