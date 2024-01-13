Neutered Adult Medium Dog

Neutered Adult Medium Dog

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Neutered Adult Medium Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for medium breed dogs (11-25kg) 12 months to 7 years of age that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.

Stærðir í boði

50g

1kg

3.5kg

4kg

10kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

Ideal body weight

Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs

Skin & coat

Inclusion of several key nutrients to reinforce the coat's natural beauty and to help protect the skin

Digestive intolerance

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), sugar beet pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Antioxidant complex

Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR