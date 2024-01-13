Neutered Adult Medium Dog
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Neutered Adult Medium Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for medium breed dogs (11-25kg) 12 months to 7 years of age that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.
Stærðir í boði
50g
1kg
3.5kg
4kg
10kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
Ideal body weight
Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs
Skin & coat
Inclusion of several key nutrients to reinforce the coat's natural beauty and to help protect the skin
Digestive intolerance
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), sugar beet pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Antioxidant complex
Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals
|Adult weight
|Very active dogs
|Very active dogs
|Normal activity
|Normal activity
|Indoor - no exercise
|Indoor - no exercise
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10 kg
|187
|2 + 2/8
|162
|1 + 7/8
|136
|1 + 5/8
|12 kg
|215
|2 + 4/8
|186
|2 + 2/8
|156
|1 + 7/8
|14 kg
|241
|2 + 7/8
|208
|2 + 4/8
|175
|2 + 1/8
|15 kg
|254
|3
|219
|2 + 5/8
|185
|2 + 2/8
|16 kg
|267
|3 + 1/8
|230
|2 + 6/8
|194
|2 + 2/8
|18 kg
|291
|3 + 4/8
|252
|3
|212
|2 + 4/8
|20 kg
|315
|3 + 6/8
|272
|3 + 2/8
|229
|2 + 6/8
|22 kg
|339
|4
|292
|3 + 4/8
|246
|2 + 7/8
|25 kg
|373
|4 + 4/8
|322
|3 + 7/8
|271
|3 + 2/8