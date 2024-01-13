Neutered Adult Small Dog

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Neutered Adult Small Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for small breed dogs (1-10kg) 10 months to 8 years old that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. It is also tailored to include dental support specifically for small dogs. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.

Stærðir í boði

50g

800g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Ideal body weight

Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs

Tartar control

The mechanical friction effect of dry food on teeth can be amplified by the inclusion of sodium phosphate active ingredients. These calcium binders limit concentration of salivary calcium in the mouth and inderectly delays the dental plaque calcification

Digestive tolerance

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), chicory pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive tolerance

Antioxidant complex

Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR