Recovery

Blautfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.

Stærðir í boði

1 x 800g

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

High energy

The high energy content of Recovery helps compensate the volume reduction of food intake with fussy pets.

Easy tube feeding

Recovery texture makes it easier to use for periodic syringe feeding and tube feeding.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, modulate skin reactions and contribute to the intestinal mucosal integrity.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxydant complex (vitamin. E, vitamin. C, taurine and luteine) helps fight cellular agressions induced by oxidative stress and promotes good health of the immune system.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR