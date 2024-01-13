Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Stærðir í boði
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Sérstaklega aðlagað að smærri hundum
Formúlan er aðlöguð smærri hundum er varðar meltingu, tannheilsu og viðkvæmt þvagfærakerfi.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, tapioca, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, wheat, maize, maize gluten, animal fats, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, fatty acid salt, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 136 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 9.5% - Crude ash: 6.8% - Crude fibres: 15.6% - Calcium: 0.91% - Phosphorus: 0.75% - Magnesium: 0.12% - Metabolisable energy: 2696.0 kcal/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instruction: see table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138