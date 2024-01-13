Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Stærðir í boði

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

8kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

KOSTIR

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.     

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

Sérstaklega aðlagað að smærri hundum

Formúlan er aðlöguð smærri hundum er varðar meltingu, tannheilsu og viðkvæmt þvagfærakerfi.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR