Urinary S/O

Þurrfóður fyrir hund

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Stærðir í boði

50g

2kg

7.5kg

13kg

TILTÆKNI

Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.

VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR