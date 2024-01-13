Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Þurrfóður fyrir hund
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Stærðir í boði
50g
1.5kg
6.5kg
12kg
TILTÆKNI
Þessi vara er dýralæknabundin formúla. Spyrðu dýralækninn þinn til að sjá hvort það sé rétta varan fyrir gæludýrið þitt.
VÖRUUPPLÝSINGAR
KOSTIR
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
NÆRINGARUPPLÝSINGAR
Composition: maize flour, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, animal fats, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten. .
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1400 IU, E1 (Iron): 44 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 58 mg, E6 (Zinc): 146 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.11 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 7.2% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Sulphur: 0.6% - Calcium: 0.57% - Phosphorus: 0.57% - Sodium: 1.2% - Potassium: 0.8% - Magnesium: 0.06% - Chloride: 2.15% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1%) - DL-methionine (0.53%).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog's weight
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|49 g
|5/8
|41 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|82 g
|1
|69 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|111 g
|1+3/8
|93 g
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|137 g
|1+6/8
|116 g
|1+4/8
|10 kg
|163 g
|2
|137 g
|1+6/8
|15 kg
|220 g
|2+6/8
|186 g
|2+3/8
|20 kg
|273 g
|3+4/8
|230 g
|2+7/8
|25 kg
|323 g
|4+1/8
|272 g
|3+3/8
|30 kg
|370 g
|4+5/8
|312 g
|4
|35 kg
|416 g
|5+2/8
|350 g
|4+3/8
|40 kg
|460 g
|5+6/8
|387 g
|4+7/8
|45 kg
|502 g
|6+3/8
|423 g
|5+3/8
|50 kg
|543 g
|6+7/8
|458 g
|5+6/8
|55 kg
|584 g
|7+3/8
|492 g
|6+2/8
|60 kg
|623 g
|7+7/8
|525 g
|6+5/8
|65 kg
|662 g
|8+3/8
|557 g
|7
|70 kg
|699 g
|8+7/8
|589 g
|7+3/8