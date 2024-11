Les chiens et votre santé mentale

During a local lockdown, it may have been difficult for a lot of people to manage the stress and anxiety which can occasionally come with work, family life and general responsibilities. These pressures may leave many feeling the strain of day-to-day life and suffering from anxiety and stress. However, research has shown owning a pet could have a positive impact on the mental health of owners during these challenging times and beyond.

A brief history of dogs and humans

Dogs and humans have always had a close connection, mainly because they have evolved alongside each other over time. Back when humans were still hunter-gatherers, it is likely some wolves left their packs for humans, due to their regular supply of leftover food.