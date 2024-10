Cirneco Dell'Etna

These primitive-type dogs of elegant, slender lines and medium size are robust and resistant and not at all cumbersome. The square body, lightly built, is covered in fine hair.

This is a rare breed, which is mainly found in its native region. The standard was recognised by the F.C.I. in 1989.

Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)