Clumber Spaniel
This is one of the rare breeds, although their suitability to home life, their patience and unbridled friendliness mean they should perhaps be more popular.
About the Clumber Spaniel
Clumber Spaniels are stoical, big-hearted, highly intelligent dogs with a determination that enhances their natural abilities. Silent workers that take advantage of their excellent sense, they are also steady and assured companions, exuding kindness and dignity.
These well balanced, heavy-boned dogs wear a pensive expression. They are active animals embodying great strength. Due to their long body and short legs, Clumber Spaniels have a rolling gait, moving forward in a straight line at front and back without effort.
Particularités de la race
- Pays United Kingdom
- Catégorie de taille Races de grande taille
- Espérance de vie moyenne 10–12 ans
Dynamique / Intelligent / Déterminé / Tranquille / Serein / Fidèle / Affectueux
Faits marquants
