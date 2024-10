Collie Rough

Made famous through the Lassie Come Home franchise, these highly intelligent and loyal dogs are commonly found in the Scottish Highlands, where they are used predominantly as herding dogs. Collie Roughs are social in nature and easy to train, making them excellent family pets, although they are better suited to active owners due to their high exercise needs. Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI