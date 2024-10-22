Continental Toy Spaniel
These well-appointed dogs, natives of the ancient region of Flanders, are wonderful companions that are very popular. They were once the favourites of royal courts, especially the Papillon variety.
About the Continental Toy Spaniel
Continental Toy Spaniels are small dogs of normal, harmonious build and long hair that come in two varieties, Phalene and Papillon. These lively, gracious yet robust spaniels carry themselves proudly, moving with elegance and ease. The muzzle is moderately long, but shorter than the skull. The body is slightly longer than the height at the withers. Ears are a distinctive characteristic of Continental Toy Spaniels. In the Phalene, they are set much higher than eye level, carried hanging but mobile. In the Papillon, the ears are set high, with the auricle well open and turned to the side. Whatever the variety, the ears must never point upward like a spitz type. Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Particularités de la race
Pays: France
Catégorie de taille: Races de très petite taille
Espérance de vie moyenne: 12–15 ans
Dynamique / Affectueux / Affirmé / Vif / Confiant / Amical / Doux / Sociable
Faits marquants
