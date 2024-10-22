Croatian Shepherd Dog
Croatian Shepherd Dogs are among the smallest of the medium-sized dogs. Short hair on the head and legs is a distinctive characteristic of this all-black Slav.
About the Croatian Shepherd Dog
Croatian Shepherd Dogs have a strong instinct to guard the herd, but they are very well suited to watchdog duties, too. They are lively, attentive, undemanding and reputedly easy to train.
The breed slowly but surely spread from its native region of Slavonia in the east of Croatia to the rest of the country and then to various foreign states. Nowadays, many Croatian Shepherd Dogs are impressive sporting dogs. Due to their small size, they are very impressive on the agility course.
Particularités de la race
Pays: Croatia
Catégorie de taille: De taille moyenne
Espérance de vie moyenne: 12–14 ans
Affectueux / Confiant / Amical / Doux / Intelligent / Tranquille / Sociable
