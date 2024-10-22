Dandie dinmont terrier
Dandie Dinmont Terriers are unique in that they are the only dogs to be named after a fictional character.
About the Dandie Dinmont Terrier
Full of life, these hard-working terriers are independent, highly intelligent, determined, tenacious, sensitive, loving and dignified companion dogs. Their distinctive head has a good covering of soft hair and big full eyes that exude intelligence and wisdom. Their long, low bodies – reminiscent of a weasel – are solidly built, with short and stocky legs.
Dandie Dinmont was a farmer with a pack of such dogs in Sir Walter Scott’s novel Guy Mannering, which is set in the borderlands between Scotland and England. Scott also provided the names of the colours "pepper" and "mustard".
Pays: United Kingdom
Catégorie de taille: de petite taille
Espérance de vie moyenne: 12–15 ans
Intelligent / Indépendant / Déterminé / Affectueux
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs moderate exercise
