Ageing cats have different nutritional needs than their younger counterparts; that's why it's important to modify your cat's diet as it ages, to ensure that those needs are being met and maintained.ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ is suitable for cats over 12 years of age and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of senior cats like yours in mind. This food contains highly palatable kibble with a double texture (crunchy outside, soft inside) that helps to stimulate your senior cat's general appetite.ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ contains a patented complex of antioxidants that support senior cats throughout the ageing process. Thanks to a moderate phosphorus level, ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ also helps to support healthy kidney function, which is highly beneficial in senior cats.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Senior Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.