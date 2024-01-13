ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is a precisely-balanced nutritional formula that helps maintain your cat's oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. It also contains a high protein content to support and strengthen your cat's muscles, bones, and teeth.When looking for a diet that benefits your cat's teeth and oral vicinity, it's important to be aware that ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care performs two actions: Mechanical and Chemical.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care is specifically designed for targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages cats to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect that helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth.This formula is also enriched with an ‘active dental agent' (calcium chelators) which performs a chemical action by trapping the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralisation.ROYAL CANIN® Oral Care has been clinically proven to show results after just 28 days of continued use, reducing up to 59% of tartar formation.