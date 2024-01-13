Indoor Long Hair

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult long-haired cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors.

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Hairball reduction

Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Skin & coat health

Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

