Indoor Sterilized 7+ Morsels in Jelly
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for indoor cats over 7 years old (morsels in jelly).
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly is specially formulated to support indoor sterilised cats aged 7 and over. This formula contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to support your cat as they age. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly contains the ideal balance of fats, carbohydrates and proteins that your cat craves. When tested in an internal Royal Canin study, Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly was recommended by 87% of cat owners. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ Loaf and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Gravy. There is also a dry kibble product available with the same beneficial nutrition. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of each for optimal nutritional support.
Instinctively preferred
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
|Cat weight
|Pouches only
|Mixed feeding : wet + dry
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 16 g
|4 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 25 g
|5 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 32 g
|6 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 39 g