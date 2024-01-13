Indoor Sterilized 7+ Morsels in Jelly

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly is specially formulated to support indoor sterilised cats aged 7 and over. This formula contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to support your cat as they age. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly contains the ideal balance of fats, carbohydrates and proteins that your cat craves. When tested in an internal Royal Canin study, Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Jelly was recommended by 87% of cat owners. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ Loaf and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised 7+ in Gravy. There is also a dry kibble product available with the same beneficial nutrition. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of each for optimal nutritional support.