Indoor Sterilized in Loaf

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf is a wet food formula that is specially crafted for your indoor neutered cat. This recipe is formulated with highly digestible proteins and supplemented with minerals that help to support your cat’s digestive health. It’s common for neutered house cats to have a sensitive urinary system, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf has an additional moisture content that contributes to your cat’s water intake, ultimately helping to support urinary health. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf is crafted with an optimal balance of the proteins, carbohydrates, and fats that your cat craves. This recipe has been enthusiastically loved by many indoor cats and their owners. To further appeal to your cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of food.