Indoor Sterilized Morsels in Gravy

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy is a specially crafted recipe for indoor neutered cats like yours. This product contains highly digestible proteins and is supplemented with Zeolite – a supportive mineral that helps to support your cat’s digestive health. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy is also specially formulated with extra moisture to increase the water content and help maintain your cat’s urinary health. This recipe contains the optimal balance of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins that your indoor cat craves. Following scientific trials and studies, this recipe has been loved by many indoor cats and their owners. To further appeal to your cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of food.