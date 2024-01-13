Instinctive Jelly
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly).
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Instinctively preferred
Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
Maintains ideal weight
Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 11.8% - Fat content: 4.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 80.0%.
|Cat's weight
|Wet pouches only per day
|Wet + dry food per day
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 20-23 g dry food
|4 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 29-34 g dry food
|5 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 37-44 g dry food
|6 kg
|3+1/2
|1 pouch + 45-53 g dry food