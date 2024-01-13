Sterilised Kitten gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old) (thin slices in gravy)
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Immune system support
Helps support the needs of the kitten’s natural defences through a balance of nutrients.
Growth & weight control
Moderate energy level to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein and minerals for a healthy growth.
Instinctively preferred
Nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts, various sugars.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 155 IU, E1 (Iron): 2.7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.28 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.8 mg, E6 (Zinc): 8.6 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 11.0% - Fat content: 3.4% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 80.5%.
|Age (months)
|Wet food
|Mix (wet + dry)
|6 m
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 57 g
|7 m
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 54 g
|8 m
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 50 g
|9 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 46 g
|10 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 43 g
|11 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 40 g
|12 m
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 38 g