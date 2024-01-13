Light Weight Care
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help limit weight gain.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
3.5kg
10kg
12kg
Maintaining the ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care has been clinically proven to reduce calorie intake by up to 17%, whilst still satisfying cats' appetites.
Does your cat have a tendency to gain weight?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
Light weight care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Light weight care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions: Special blend of fibres including psyllium helps increase the volume of food in the stomach, thus helping to naturally reduce spontaneous eating. High protein content to help maintain muscle mass. Low fat content to help limit weight gain.
L-carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
Proven results / -17% / reduced calorie intake / daily average / fibres & psyllium / L-carnitine
With exclusive use of Light Weight Care, the calorie intake is reduced by 17%* and the cat’s appetite is satisfied. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006 - Spontaneous daily consumption compared to a similar medium calorie feed for cats.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Weight (kg)
|INACTIVE (g)
|cup*
|NORMAL (g)
|cup*
|2
|29
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|3
|38
|4/8
|48
|4/8
|4
|47
|4/8
|59
|5/8
|5
|55
|5/8
|69
|6/8
|6
|63
|6/8
|79
|7/8
|7
|70
|6/8
|88
|1
|8
|77
|7/8
|96
|1 1/8
|9
|84
|1
|105
|1 2/8
|10
|90
|1
|113
|1 2/8