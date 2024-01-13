Light Weight Care

Light Weight Care

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help limit weight gain.

Sizes available

400g

2kg

3.5kg

10kg

12kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining the ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of your cat's overall health.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps your cat maintain a healthy body condition. It contains a special blend of fibres (including psyllium) to increase the volume of food in the stomach in order to support the feeling of fullness - naturally reducing spontaneous eating.ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care is enriched with L-Carnitine to maintain a healthy fat metabolism. It contains a high protein content and a low fat content; the perfect ratio for maintaining muscle mass whilst limiting weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Weight Care has been clinically proven to reduce calorie intake by up to 17%, whilst still satisfying cats' appetites.

product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Does your cat have a tendency to gain weight?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

Light weight care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Light weight care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions: Special blend of fibres including psyllium helps increase the volume of food in the stomach, thus helping to naturally reduce spontaneous eating. High protein content to help maintain muscle mass. Low fat content to help limit weight gain.

L-carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

Proven results / -17% / reduced calorie intake / daily average / fibres & psyllium / L-carnitine

With exclusive use of Light Weight Care, the calorie intake is reduced by 17%* and the cat’s appetite is satisfied. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006 - Spontaneous daily consumption compared to a similar medium calorie feed for cats.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging