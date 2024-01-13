n.03 Lively
Dry food for Cat
Complete balanced feed for adult cats (> 1 year old).
Sizes available
300g
1.5kg
2kg
3kg
8kg
Lively
Pure Feline no.3 - Lively is a complete nutritional feed which is very appetising and perfectly suited to an adult cat's daily needs.For the cat's well-being, the feed formula has been specifically designed to reinforce vitality. Pure Feline no.3 - Lively contains:- 35% protein and 20% fat to supply energy;- vegetable sources which are rich in antioxydants to help maintain the cat's vitality.
Tomato
(Solanum lycopersicum) Originating from South America, the tomato is the fruit with the highest amount of lycopene, a very powerful antioxidant. It helps slow down cell ageing, and has a positive effect to improve the barrier function of the skin and the neutralisation of free radicals.
Marigold extract
Originating from Central America, Marigold has natural antioxidant properties thanks to its lutein content, which plays an active part in preventing cell ageing.
|Body weight
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|9 kg
|-
|10 kg
|Slender
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|1 cup
|110 g
|1+2/8 cup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ideal Weight
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|85 g
|7/8 cup
|100 g
|1+1/8 cup
|115 g
|1+2/8 cup
|130 g
|1+3/8 cup
|145 g
|1+5/8 cup
|Overweight
|-
|-
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|55 g
|5/8 cup
|65 g
|6/8 cup
|75 g
|7/8 cup
|85 g
|7/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|110 g
|1+2/8 cup