Persian
Wet food for Cat
The Persian cat wet formula is exclusively made to meet the specific needs of adult Persian cats (over 12 months). The wet formula is an adapted texture, in a loaf format to appeal to your Persian cat.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
6 x 85g
12 x 85g
The Persian breed officially has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds! That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin's "barrier" defence role in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy. ROYAL CANIN Persian adult loaf has been formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability. It also helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles.
Special long hair
Exclusive combination of nutrients to help support skin and coat health.
Digestive performance
To support digestive health in this sensitive breed, the diet contains highly digestible proteins and prebiotics that support gut function and promote a good balance of intestinal flora.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Wet & dry food
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|19 g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|2 + 1/4 pouches
|29 g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|37 g + 1 pouch