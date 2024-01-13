SENSORY™ SMELL TASTE FEEL in gravy

This multi-variety multipack features all three sensorially stimulative formulas within the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range. Each product features meat-like chunks in gravy and this all-inclusive multipack provides your cat with a rich, varied, and nutritionally complete feeding experiences for optimal palatability at mealtimes. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Smell is specially designed with an aromatic profile designed to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s powerful sense of smell. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is specially crafted with savoury flavours to appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is specially formulated with unique textures to stimulate your cat’s sense of touch through mouthfeel (the sensation that food stimulates). Each of these formulas are designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory diets also contain a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.