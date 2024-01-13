Although a complete and balanced diet is important for cats of all ages, there are particular nutrients that help to support optimal health for neutered cats of a certain age.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for neutered cats over 7 years old, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To help your neutered, adult cat face the first signs of ageing, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, including: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. This vitality complex is highly beneficial for your cat and helps to support healthy body function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ contains a moderate level of fat. Adequate daily rations of this food helps your adult cat to limit excess weight gain.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ has a specially adapted phosphorus level - this helps to support your cat's renal health by helping to maintain healthy kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is also specifically formulated to help maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system.