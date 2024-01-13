Sterilised 7+
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered cats (from 7 to 12 years old).
Sizes available
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
10kg
Although a complete and balanced diet is important for cats of all ages, there are particular nutrients that help to support optimal health for neutered cats of a certain age.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for neutered cats over 7 years old, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To help your neutered, adult cat face the first signs of ageing, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, including: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. This vitality complex is highly beneficial for your cat and helps to support healthy body function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ contains a moderate level of fat. Adequate daily rations of this food helps your adult cat to limit excess weight gain.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ has a specially adapted phosphorus level - this helps to support your cat's renal health by helping to maintain healthy kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised 7+ is also specifically formulated to help maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system.
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Sterilised 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Weight management
After neutering energy requirements of cats decrease. Sterilised 7+ helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised 7+contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight
|49 g (31 g + 1 pouch)
|60 g (42 g + 1 pouch)
|70 g (52 g + 1 pouch)
|79 g (62 g + 1 pouch)
|Overweight
|39 g (21 g + 1 pouch)
|48 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
|56 g (38 g + 1 pouch)
|63 g (46 g + 1 pouch)