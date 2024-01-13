Sterilised Loaf
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered adult cats (loaf).
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Weight maintenance
Helps maintain ideal weight of sterilised cats.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
Instinctively preferred
Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.46 mg, E4 (Copper): 3.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10.8% - Fat content: 2.4% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Moisture: 81.0%.
|Cat weight (kg)
|INACTIVE Low Energy Needs
|-
|NORMAL
|-
|ACTIVE High Energy Needs
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|130
|1 1/2
|160
|2
|190
|2 1/4
|3
|170
|2
|215
|2 1/2
|255
|3
|4
|210
|2 1/2
|260
|3
|315
|3 3/4
|5
|245
|3
|305
|3 1/2
|370
|4 1/4
|6
|280
|3 1/4
|350
|4
|420
|5
|7
|310
|3 3/4
|390
|4 1/2
|465
|5 1/2
|8
|345
|4
|430
|5
|515
|6
|9
|375
|4 1/2
|465
|5 1/2
|560
|6 1/2
|10
|400
|4 3/4
|500
|6
|600
|7