Benefits: Digestive support / High energy / High palatability / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your cat’s intestinal load. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to encourage food acceptance in cats with a decreased appetite. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability