Fibre Response

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats

Sizes available

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, chicory pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Easy transit

Enriched in soluble fibres and psyllium to ease digestive transit and obtain softer stools in cats suffering from constipation, slowed down transit and colonic discomfort

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

