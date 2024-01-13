Benefits: Digestive support / Optimal Growth / Microbiome Support ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten in Ultra Soft Mousse is specifically formulated to help support your kitten’s digestive health in cases of chronic diarrhoea or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is formulated to provide high energy levels and adapted levels of nutrients to meet the needs of a growing kitten. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit as well as a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each kitten’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten in Ultra Soft Mousse is also available as dry food. * * These products are also suitable for mothers during gestation and lactation. * Subject to product availability.