Benefits: Digestive support / Optimal growth / Easy rehydration ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is specifically formulated to help support your kitten’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. In order to meet your growing kitten’s nutritional needs for healthy development, this high energy formula contains specially adapted levels of supportive nutrients, such as protein and calcium. This kibble can be easily rehydrated to encourage food acceptance in kittens with a decreased appetite. This process can also help to make the transition from milk to solid food easier for your kitten. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each kitten’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is also available as wet food with an ultra-soft mousse texture.* *Subject to product availability