Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for cats

Sizes available

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Moderate calorie

Indicated in the management of pancreatitis, a reduced fat content also helps limit weight gain in neutered cats or those with a tendency to overweight

High palatability

Cats suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

