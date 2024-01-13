Neutered Young Male

Dry food for Cat

Neutering has a big effect on hormone levels in cats and while these changes have many possible positive outcomes, like more sociable behaviour and longer life expectancy, there is one thing you should know.As soon as 48 hours after surgery~, changing hormones can cause a cat's energy needs to decrease by 30%^ but also increases their appetite by 20%*. This can lead to significant weight gain. The answer? A diet that's precisely right for your neutered pet.Neutered Young Male is a complete diet for adult male cats from neutering to 7 years old.Source: ~Kanchuk, 2003 - ^ Source: Belisto, 2009 - * Source: Fettman, 1997 - 4 Source: Scarlett, 1994

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

BENEFITS

Lean body mass

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass. Protein provide less net energy than carbohydrates. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria

Moderate starch

Neutered male cats have a tendency to gain fat mass and are at risk of obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes mellitus. This formula is reduced in calorie density, with a moderate content in starch.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

