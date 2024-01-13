Renal Select Feline dry
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
500g
2kg
4kg
18kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
CKD dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
High energy
High energy density helps limit weight loss
Appetite stimulation
Helps stimulate the cat’s appetite thanks to a palatable formula and a specific double texture kibble which is easy to chew.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Compostion: animal fats, rice, precooked wheat flour, dehydrated pork protein*, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated fish, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20800 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 44 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 58 mg, E6 (Zinc): 173 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 24.5% - Fat content: 21.5% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fiber: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.41% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.45% - Magnesium: 0.08% - Chloride: 0.91% - Sulphur: 0.4% - Vitamin D (total): 800 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.42% - Essential fatty acids: 3.53% - EPA and DHA: 0.41%. Urine alkalinising substances: Potassium citrate - Calcium carbonate.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation. Metabolisable energy: 411.2 kcal.
|Cat's Weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|(g)
|cup
|2 kg
|37g
|3/8 cup
|31g
|2/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|49g
|4/8 cup
|41g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|61g
|4/8 cup
|51g
|4/8 cup
|40g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|71g
|5/8 cup
|59g
|4/8 cup
|47g
|3/8 cup
|6 kg
|81g
|6/8 cup
|67g
|5/8 cup
|54g
|4/8 cup
|7 kg
|90g
|7/8 cup
|75g
|5/8 cup
|60g
|4/8 cup
|8 kg
|99g
|7/8 cup
|83g
|6/8 cup
|66g
|5/8 cup
|9 kg
|108g
|1 cup
|90g
|7/8 cup
|72g
|5/8 cup
|10 kg
|116g
|1 cup
|97g
|7/8 cup
|78g
|6/8 cup