Renal with Beef Wet - Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
12 x 100g
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat's specific preference.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives (chicken,pork,beef 4%), cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: VitaminD3: 230 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.17 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 6.8% - Fat content: 6.6% - Crude ash: 1% - Crude fiber: 0.8% - Moisture: 80% - Calcium: 0.13% - Phosphorus: 0.08% - Potassium: 0.16% - Sodium: 0.1% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Chloride: 0.14% - Sulphur: 0.26% - Vitamin D (total): 350 IU/Kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.1% - Essential fatty acids: 2.33% - EPA and DHA: 0.04%.Urine alkalinizing substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
|Renal Feline with Beef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|140
|1 3/4
|120
|1 1/2
|95
|1
|3
|190
|2 1/4
|155
|1 3/4
|125
|1 1/2
|4
|230
|2 3/4
|195
|2 1/4
|155
|1 3/4
|5
|270
|3 1/4
|225
|2 3/4
|180
|2
|6
|310
|3 3/4
|255
|3
|205
|2 1/2
|7
|345
|4
|285
|3 1/4
|230
|2 3/4
|8
|380
|4 1/2
|315
|3 3/4
|250
|3
|9
|410
|4 3/4
|345
|4
|275
|3 1/4
|10
|445
|5 1/4
|370
|4 1/4
|295
|3 1/2
|Mixed feeding Daily Ration with all Renal Feline dry range
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|(kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 Pouch/day +
|1 Pouch/day +
|1 Pouch/day +
|2 Pouches/day +
|2 Pouches/day +
|2 Pouches/day +
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|2
|15
|9
|-
|-
|-
|3
|27
|19
|-
|5
|-
|-
|4
|38
|28
|18
|16
|6
|-
|5
|49
|37
|25
|26
|15
|3
|6
|59
|45
|32
|36
|23
|9
|7
|68
|53
|38
|46
|31
|16
|8
|77
|60
|44
|55
|38
|22
|9
|86
|68
|50
|63
|45
|27
|10
|94
|75
|55
|72
|52
|33